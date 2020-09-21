‘Suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs reflects Centre’s autocratic mindset’: Mamata Banerjee

Suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s autocratic mindset, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday.

“Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms & principles. We won’t bow down & we’ll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets,” Banerjee tweeted.

TMC MP and the chief minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee also condemned the suspension. “What happened in Rajya Sabha is an absolute contempt of Parliamentary proceedings. “Pro-farmer” ordinances by @narendramodi Ji’s Govt are not just fundamentally flawed, but now the Centre is taking away the right to even vote upon them! All one can say is #BJPKilledDemocracy,” he tweeted.

Eight members, including two Trinamool Congress lawmakers - Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen - were suspended on Monday for a week over Sunday’s chaos in the House during the passage of the two farm bills.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by the upper house.

Opposition members, including those from the TMC, Congress and Left, created a ruckus after deputy chairperson Harivansh did not consider their demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the two bills to a select committee.