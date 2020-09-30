Sections
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31

The suspension on commercial international passenger flights has been extended till October 31, the government announced on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

However, the restriction will not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. (File photo for representation)

However, the restriction will not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October, 2020, the Centre said in a statement.

However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

