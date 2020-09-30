Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The suspension on commercial international passenger flights has been extended till October 31, the government announced on Wednesday.

However, the restriction will not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October, 2020, the Centre said in a statement.

However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.