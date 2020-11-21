Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Sustainable pricing model could’ve saved more lives: Parliamentary panel on Covid-19 deaths

Sustainable pricing model could’ve saved more lives: Parliamentary panel on Covid-19 deaths

The report titled ‘Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management’ was submitted to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu by Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease is seen as a doctor briefs his relatives about his medical condition. (REUTERS)

A parliamentary panel on Saturday said that many deaths due to Covid-19 may have occurred due to a lack of a sustainable pricing model. The panel also highlighted that lack of specific guidelines in treating Covid-19 patients and inadequate amount of hospital beds led to private hospitals charging high fees.

The report titled ‘Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management’ was submitted to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu by Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

The report outlined, “Cost of health service delivery increased due to absence of specific guidelines for COVID treatment in private hospitals as a result of which patients were charged exorbitant fees.”

The panel, according to PTI, also pointed out that the amount of money spent to allow government-run healthcare facilities are ‘abysmally low’. It said that the ‘fragile structure’ of the Indian healthcare system led to such a response against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The report advised, “The committee, therefore, strongly recommends the government to increase its investments in the public healthcare system and make consistent efforts to achieve the National Health Policy targets of expenditure up to 2.5 percent of GDP within two years as the set time frame of year 2025 is far away and the public health cannot be jeopardised till that time schedule.”

The panel also highlighted that the government hospitals were ill-equipped to cater to non-Covid-19 patients as well while struggling to treat increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

While highlighting that the sustainable pricing model could have helped save many lives the committee also noted that private-public partnership in the healthcare sector could be beneficial for the general public.

The report praised all doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals for their dedication during the initial months of the pandemic. It also thanked other frontline workers for their service and proposed that doctors who died during the outbreak on the line of duty be acknowledged as martyrs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Nov 21, 2020 21:14 IST
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Nov 21, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Nadda asks cadres to gear up for PRI, ULB polls
Nov 21, 2020 22:15 IST
Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended
Nov 21, 2020 22:14 IST
Centre to blame for delay in Central University project: HP revenue minister
Nov 21, 2020 22:11 IST
Sustainable pricing model could’ve saved more lives: Parliamentary panel on Covid-19 deaths
Nov 21, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.