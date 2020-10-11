SVAMITVA scheme to be milestone in direction of ‘rural Swaraj’, says Amit Shah

Sections
Union home minister Amit Shah, in a series of tweets in Hindi, praised the SVAMITVA scheme and said it will prove to be a milestone in the direction of ‘rural Swaraj’.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the SVAMITVA (ownership) scheme, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said it will provide an innovative attempt to give people in the country’s rural areas their rights and respect.

Under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of the property cards. SVAMITVA, which was launched by the Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, is a central sector scheme of the ministry of panchayati raj.

Shah, in a series of tweets in Hindi, praised the SVAMITVA scheme and said it will prove to be a milestone in the direction of ‘rural Swaraj’. “The launch of ‘Svamitva Yojana’ by the prime minister today will prove to be a milestone in the direction of ‘gramin Swaraj’. This scheme is a true tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary,” Shah tweeted.

“The Prime Minister is working day and night to make rural India developed and prosperous. The launch of ‘Svamitva Yojana’ by the prime minister today will prove to be a milestone in the direction of ‘gramin (rural) swaraj’. This scheme is a true tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary,” Shah added.

“I express my gratitude to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar for inaugurating this visionary and historic ‘self-ownership scheme’ that will make villagers in India self-reliant,” he added. “This scheme will give land property owners of rural India the right to ‘Record of Rights’.”

The agenda of the scheme is to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

