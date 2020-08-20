Swachh Survekshan Awards 2020: List of winning cities

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indore wins Swachh Survekshan Awards 2020 under the cleanest city category. Indore regional park. (indore.nic.in)

The Centre awarded Indore as the cleanest city in the nation on Thursday at the Swachh Survekshan Awards. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in a virtual event congratulated Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj S Chouhan and also congratulated civic authorities of Indore. Indore has won the cleanest city award for the fourth consecutive time. Here is the list of the all the winners across several categories -

Cleanest city awards for cities with population above 1 lakh -

• Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

• Surat (Gujarat)

• Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Cleanest city awards for cities with population below 1 lakh -

• Karad (Maharashtra)

• Saswad (Maharashtra)

• Lonavla (Maharashtra)

Cleanest state with more than 100 cities - Chhattisgarh

Cleanest state with less than 100 cities - Jharkhand

Cleanest Ganga town - Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

Maximum citizen participation in keeping city areas clean - Shahjahanpur

Cleanest megacity with more than 40 lac population - Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Best self-sustainable cities with population above 40 lakh-

• Bengaluru (Karnataka)

• Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)

Fastest-moving city in terms of cleanliness - Jodhpur (Rajasthan)

Self-sustainable city in terms of cleanliness (more than 10 lakh population) - Rajkot (Gujarat)

Self-sustainable city in terms of cleanliness (less than 10 lakh population) - Mysuru (Karnataka)

Cleanest small cities -

• Ambikapur (Chattisgarh)

• Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Cleanest city with population between 1 lakh to 3 lakh - Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)

Cleanest capital city - New Delhi

Fastest moving cleanest capital city - Lucknow