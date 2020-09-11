Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease

Swami Agnivesh was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill for the last few days. (Photo: ANI)

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was critically ill and was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis early this week, passed away on Friday. He was 80.

Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded Arya Sabha, a political party based on the principles of the Arya Samaj.

On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences in New Delhi, and was on ventilator. He was being monitored by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. On Friday morning, his condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardiac arrest .