Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease

Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was critically ill and was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis early this week, passed away on Friday. He was 80.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:35 IST

By hinustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Swami Agnivesh was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill for the last few days. (Photo: ANI)

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was critically ill and was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis early this week, passed away on Friday. He was 80.

Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded Arya Sabha, a political party based on the principles of the Arya Samaj.

 



 



On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences in New Delhi, and was on ventilator. He was being monitored by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. On Friday morning, his condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardiac arrest .

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Sep 11, 2020 19:57 IST
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Sep 11, 2020 20:37 IST
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Sep 11, 2020 20:35 IST
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

No lockdown in Punjab on September 13 for NEET 2020 exam
Sep 11, 2020 21:09 IST
No Rules Rules: R Sukumar interviews Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Sep 11, 2020 21:10 IST
Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka undergoes neck surgery to remove 8 knots
Sep 11, 2020 21:08 IST
Ritika Anand on JL50: ‘Our hearts broke when we decided on OTT release’
Sep 11, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.