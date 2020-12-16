Sections
Swarnim Vijay Varsh: PM Modi to kickstart 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pak in 1971 war

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: PM Modi to kickstart 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory over Pak in 1971 war

The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 08:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Gen. Manekshaw explaining strategy to jawans of Madras Regiment during the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971. (HT Archive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Wednesday and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Ministry of Defence said. In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, “In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation.”

Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

The Prime Minister will light up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion.



“Four Victory Mashaals (flames) will be lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM. These Mashaals will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these Awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM,” read the release.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war ‘Veterans and Veer Naris’ will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Minister of Defence for state Shripad Yesso Naik and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence will also be present on the occasion.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

