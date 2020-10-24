‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates three development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three development projects in Gujarat on Saturday and congratulated the state for the “marvellous” work the state has done in the irrigation sector. All these three projects are symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity, the prime minister said in his online address.

Inaugurating Kisan Sarvoday Yojana, under which farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5am to 9pm for irrigation purposes, Modi said, “Farmers will get day-time power supply. Those who know about agriculture are aware that farmers get electricity only at night. But now this will change for Gujarat farmers. But there should be more focus to save water. One drop, more crop should be our mantra. If we waste water as we will be getting water throughout the day, then the purpose will be defeated.”

Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath districts have been covered under the scheme for 2020-21. The rest will be included in a phased manner by 2022-23.

Inaugurating the second project, which is Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said, “Nowadays children are also affected by heart diease. This hospital will cater to not only Gujarat but also to the rest of India.”

On Saturday, Mount Girnar got a ropeway, which is the fourth ropeway in the state. “The project was stalled for years. This will create employment opportunities for youth. Once we provide ease-of-living and ease-of-travelling to tourists, we will be able to convert several circuits in Gujarat global tourist spots,” PM Modi said.