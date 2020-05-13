Synergy among security forces helped, now deepen it: J&K police chief Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh has said synergy among security forces in Kashmir had yielded the desired results but underscored that they had to strengthen the bond to successfully counter terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement by the police in Jammu said.

The police chief has wrapped up a week-long visit to Kashmir where he, apart from reviewing the security situation at high-level meetings, also visited field units to reach out to police personnel.

He had also visited the Northern Command Headquarters on Sunday and held detailed discussions with the GOC-in-C Lt Gen YK Joshi regarding the security situation along the borders with Pakistan, ceasefire violations and increasing infiltration bids by Pakistan to push in more terrorists.

The hinterland situation and counter terrorist operations also came up for discussion along with counter measures to Pakistan initiated propaganda and other objectionable activities aimed at instigating and promoting terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the police spokesman said.

Dilbag Singh has also held interaction with GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen BS Raju during this visit.

In order to take stock of the security scenario, the DGP chaired review meetings which were attended by senior CAPF and Police officers at PCR Kashmir and at Police Golf Course Srinagar. He also visited Srinagar Cargo, District Police Lines (DPL) Budgam to review the working of J&K Police personnel on multiple fronts.