Sections
Home / India News / Tablighi chief Maulana Saad tests negative for Covid-19, no summons yet, says lawyer

Tablighi chief Maulana Saad tests negative for Covid-19, no summons yet, says lawyer

The chief of Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz was in the midst of a row over allowing the global congregation amid the coronavirus pandemic and is being investigated in cases lodged against him under various sections, including by the Enforcement Directorate.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Earlier this month, Maulana Saad had asked his followers, who tested positive for coronavirus and had recovered, to donate their plasma for the treatment of other Covid-19 patients. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, in a test done in a private laboratory, according to his lawyer Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi. The Tablighi Jamaat chief, who is currently in home quarantine, has not been summoned by the Delhi Police so far, the lawyer said.

“Maulana Saad has tested negative for Covid-19. He is not an absconder, nor has he been asked by the Delhi Police to appear. We have not received any summons. We have received three notices till now and have responded to all three of them,” Ayyubi said, news agency ANI reported.

“People of Markaz and Tablighi Jamaat are fully co-operating with the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has recently searched Maulana Saad’s office in Markaz and offices and residences of other accused,” the lawyer said.

The chief of Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz was in the midst of a row over allowing the global congregation amid the coronavirus pandemic and is being investigated in cases lodged against him under various sections, including by the Enforcement Directorate.



His lawyer, however, indicated that the Maulana was cooperating with the police and the investigative agencies have not asked him to join investigations yet.

The Markaz chief had earlier said that he believed in the judicial system of the country and the truth shall prevail.

Earlier this month, Maulana Saad had asked his followers, who tested positive for coronavirus and had recovered, to donate their plasma for the treatment of other Covid-19 patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Northern industries body for staggered opening of economy from May 3
Apr 27, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Best player ever seen’: Jose picks the GOAT & it’s not Messi or Ronaldo
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This video of relief material being distributed in Manipur is winning Twitter
Apr 27, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.