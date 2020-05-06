Tablighi Jamaat chief’s son questioned by police about 20 missing people: Report

The markaz of the Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where an event was organised last month, emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch questioned the son of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad for two hours on Tuesday, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported.

The police questioned hom about the whereabouts of 20 people who worked at the Jamaat’s markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin area and looked after the visitors. These people have been missing since cases were registered against Jamaat, Hindustan reported.

The police, during their investigation, came to know about these people through travel agents. They had gone through these people’s phone records and emails and found important information, Hindustan reported.

The Crime Branch called Maulana Saad’s son because he is involved in the activities of the Jamaat. He was asked about the activities of the Jamaat headquarters and the officer-bearers of the organisation.

He was also asked to get the Maulana tested again for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Maulana Saad has been under fire for organising a congregation of the Jamaat in Delhi in March which fuelled a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and other parts of the country.

Maulana Saad’s lawyer had earlier told Hindustan Times that the Jamaat chief has completed the 14-day quarantine and got himself tested for Covid-19

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Fuzail Ayyubi had said that Maulana Saad is willing to cooperate with the police, and that no illegal activity took place at the group’s markaz.

Police had filed a criminal case against Maulana Saad and six other top officials of the Jamaat on March 31 for defying a series of government directives, which curbed religious and large gatherings, issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the national capital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked him for money laundering last month.