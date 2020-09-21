Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Taj Mahal reopens for visitors with strict Covid-19 protocol: Everything you need to know

Taj Mahal reopens for visitors with strict Covid-19 protocol: Everything you need to know

All visitors will go through thermal checking at the gate. They will also be provided with sanitisers at the entry point.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan TImes New Delhi

ASI Superintending Archaeologist Basant Kumar Swarnkar undergoes thermal screening at the VIP Gate ahead of the reopening of Taj Mahal. (PTI)

Amid tight measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Taj Mahal reopened for tourists in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday. The monument has been shut since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the visit, a strict Covid-19 protocol will be followed for checking tourists. All visitors will go through thermal checking at the gate. They will also be provided with sanitisers at the entry point.

Here are the new set of rules that need to be followed:

- A maximum of 5,000 visitors will be allowed in the monument in two shifts per day. In each shift, maximum 2,500 visitors can visit the monument.

- There will be no window ticket sale. Visitors can purchase the ticket by scanning the QR code at the entry gates. It can also be booked through the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) website or the mobile app.



- Indian visitors will have to pay Rs 50 per ticket for visiting the Taj Mahal. To visit the main mausoleum, they will have to pay Rs 200 more.

- At a time, only five people will be allowed in the main mausoleum area.

- The tourists will be provided with shoe covers before visiting the main dome area. After visiting the site, the shoe covers are required to be dumped in the dustbins.

- The government locker room has been closed. The visitors can keep their luggage in a private shop.

- An ambulance would be ready at the gates in case of any medical emergency.

- Visitors are also advised to not take any group photos.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 21, 2020 09:05 IST
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 09:24 IST
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Sep 21, 2020 09:02 IST
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Sep 21, 2020 09:17 IST

latest news

Bahrain says it broke up militant attack plot by Iran in early 2020
Sep 21, 2020 09:24 IST
Schools in four northeast states reopen partially today after six months
Sep 21, 2020 09:23 IST
UPSEE answer key 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to check
Sep 21, 2020 09:21 IST
Taj Mahal reopens for visitors with strict Covid-19 protocol: Everything you need to know
Sep 21, 2020 09:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.