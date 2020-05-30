Sections
Taj Mahal suffers damages as thunderstorm lashes Agra

The storm which left three people dead also toppled trees in the Taj Mahal complex and damaged monument’s main gate.

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:32 IST

By Hemendra Chaturvedi| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Agra

Part of the railings of the Taj Mahal were dislodged in Friday’s thunderstorm. (HT PHOTO)

A thunderstorm that swept through Agra Friday night killing at least three people also damaged the city’s most famous monument – the Taj Mahal.

The storm damaged the marble and red sandstone railing and the main wooden main gate.

The wind speed was assessed at 124 kilometers per hour and brought down trees and walls. Many cars were damaged as walls and trees fell on them. About 20 houses were damaged and a six year old girl died under the debris.

A telecom tower fell in the Albatia area of the city and Agra–Bayana train track was blocked when trees fell on Malpura rail line.



“There has been damage to the Taj Mahal’s premises due to rains and thunderstorm. Part of the marble railing at the back of the main mausoleum towards river Yamuna fell. A red sandstone railing fell on the floor. About ten trees on Taj Mahal premises also toppled,” said Ankit Namdev, the Archaeology Survey of India’s Conservation Assistant at the Taj Mahal.

“The wooden main gate has tilted because of the thrust of high speed winds which uprooted the false ceiling outside the monument and damaged a turnstile gate at Taj Mahal. Repair work is to be undertaken after assessment of losses,” Namdev said.

It is not the first time that Taj has faced damages due to thunderstorms. On April 11 and May 2, 2018, there were similar damages because of thunderstorms.

A six year old girl died in Nagla Karan Singh of Agra in Friday’s storm after the house collapsed, trapping her in the debris. A villager identified as Kailashi from village Marhi in Doki area of Agra district and Ram Shankar Kanhiyya from Fatehabad town also lost their lives.

The wind uprooted trees, poles and tin roofs all over city and rural areas. The power supply was disrupted which could be partially restored late at night.

The thunderstorm also damaged crops. In rural areas it was a hailstorm which caused damages.

