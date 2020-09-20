Taj Mahal to reopen from tomorrow, 5,000 tourists allowed per day | Check guidelines

Taj Mahal to allow 5,000 tourists per day starting from tomorrow. The monument will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. (PTI)

After remaining closed for six months, Agra’s Taj Mahal will reopen its doors to visitors on September 21. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal per day.

All you need to know

* This was the first time that the Taj Mahal was closed for such a long period of time. It was closed on March 17 — before the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 was announced.

* Agra Fort will also reopen from Monday. Only 2,500 visitors will be allowed daily.

* All other historical monuments in Agra have already reopened from September 1.

* The local administrations didn’t allow tourists at the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort because of their vicinity to containment zones.

* Tourists will have maintain six-feet distance even to get clicked in the same photo. Posing for solo photos is allowed.

* Only cashless transactions will be allowed.

* Only licensed guides to be allowed inside the premises.

* The Taj Mahal will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. Agra fort will remain shut only on Sundays.

* The centre allowed all ASI-protected monuments to reopen from July 6. But the final decision was left with the local administrations.

* In July, the Agra district administration decided against reopening the Taj Mahal as a few fresh Covid-19 cases got reported at that time.