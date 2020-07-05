Sections
Home / India News / Taj Mahal will not reopen for tourists tomorrow after Covid-19 cases soar in Agra

Taj Mahal will not reopen for tourists tomorrow after Covid-19 cases soar in Agra

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel, a couple of days ago had declared that all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments will reopen from July 6 for tourists.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soldier stands guard inside the empty premises of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra will not open for tourists from July 6, tomorrow, with 55 new cases of Covid-19 being detected within the last four days in the city. The Agra district administration has decided to keep all monuments, including the Taj Mahal closed in the larger interest of safety of people.

There are also 71 live containment zones in Agra with a high concentration of Covid-19 cases, which make the reopening of historical monuments difficult as they are likely to attract crowds.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel, a couple of days ago had declared that all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments will reopen from July 6 for tourists.

The Archaeological Survey of India office in Agra and district administration had also begun preparing for the opening, but the final call was due to be taken by the district administration at a meeting on Sunday evening.



“55 new Covid-19 positive cases have been traced in the last four days in Agra. There are 71 live containment zones in the city and the monument of Taj Mahal is within the Tajganj area which has both containment and buffer zones. Similarly, the monuments of Sikandra, Itimad-ud-daula, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort are to be considered within buffer zones,” District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh said after Sunday’s meeting.

“The opening of these monuments will bring in tourists and may become a reason for the spread of coronavirus. In a meeting held between a district level Covid-19 team and the members of Archaeological Survey of India on Sunday, a decision was taken in public interest not to open the monuments of Agra as of now,” the District Magistrate said.

Monuments in Agra including the Taj Mahal have remained closed since March 17, even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Hotels were asked to open but did not get much business with the Taj Mahal, the main tourist attraction of the city closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambala villages to participate in beautification, development competition
Jul 05, 2020 21:17 IST
Pooja Dhanda hopes to make the most of delayed Olympic wrestling qualification cycle
Jul 05, 2020 21:17 IST
Pro-khalistan group websites blocked, SFJ’s Pannun is govt’s next target
Jul 05, 2020 21:16 IST
Scooterist dies in sector 35-43 chowk accident
Jul 05, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.