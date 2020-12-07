Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Take a decision soon to address farmers’ issues: Delhi environment minister Rai to Centre

Take a decision soon to address farmers’ issues: Delhi environment minister Rai to Centre

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented. (ANI file photo)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday appealed to the central government to take a decision soon to address the issues of farmers. Rai, who also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented.

“The farmers are shivering in cold since the last 11 days. If the income of farmers has to be increased, then as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee, MSP will have to be implemented,” Rai told reporters.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav, stopped from joining ‘Kisan Yatra’, detained outside his Lucknow house

“As the farmers are demanding, the central government must deliberate on their demands and take a decision soon to address the issue of farmers,” he added. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

The Centre’s offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
Dec 07, 2020 14:30 IST
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Dec 07, 2020 15:18 IST
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Dec 07, 2020 14:58 IST
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
Dec 07, 2020 15:17 IST

latest news

WATCH: Shaw takes one-handed stunner in India A Practice match
Dec 07, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress unit in Uttarakhand says BJP rubbing salt on farmers’ wounds
Dec 07, 2020 15:40 IST
Pawar persuaded states to implement Vajpayee’s APMC Act, says NCP
Dec 07, 2020 15:35 IST
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Dec 07, 2020 15:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.