Sections
Home / India News / Take action against Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad for making derogatory remarks against women: NCW to UP Police

Take action against Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad for making derogatory remarks against women: NCW to UP Police

In a letter to UP DGP H C Awasthy, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission has taken cognizance of Azad’s tweets “wherein it is seen that derogatory and defamatory statements have been made against women by him”.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Bheem Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has clarified that the tweets were not been sent by him as he was in jail during the period. (ANI file photo)

The NCW has asked UP police to take action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against women.

In a letter to UP DGP H C Awasthy, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission has taken cognizance of Azad’s tweets “wherein it is seen that derogatory and defamatory statements have been made against women by him”.

“The commission has taken note of the rise in cyber harassment and use of derogatory statements in cyberspace against women amounts to serious offence under law,” she said in the letter.

In view of the above, it is requested that action shall be taken against the culprit as per the relevant provisions of law to avoid recurrence of the crime in the future, she added.



However, Azad has clarified that the tweets were not been sent by him as he was in jail during the period.

“Some tweets of hate speech on women are going viral from my account. I want to explain that I was in jail from 08/06/2017 to 14/09/2018 in the case of Saharanpur violence. These tweets belong to this period, which I do not know about. I respect women very much,” he said in a tweet.

“Let me clarify that this Twitter account was created in February 2018 and I was released from jail in September 2018. Some worker gave me this account. I am a soldier of Babasaheb and respect for sister, daughters is paramount. The tweets are very wrong. I am improving the account. Jai Bhima, Jai Bharat,” he said in another tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab Agricultural University turns to social media to advice farmers, receives encouraging response
Jun 19, 2020 16:18 IST
PCMC sets up four new Covid-19 care centres in a week
Jun 19, 2020 16:17 IST
27-day-old baby cured of Covid-19, discharged from hospital in Pune
Jun 19, 2020 16:16 IST
DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here
Jun 19, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.