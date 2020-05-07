Sections
‘Take every possible step to save lives’: Andhra Pradesh CM on gas leak incident

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam and visit King George Hospital where the affected are being treated.

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:57 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (HT Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday enquired about the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Reddy has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam and visit King George Hospital where the affected are being treated.

“The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help,” CMO, Andhra Pradesh stated.



G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs, condoled the loss of the lives in the chemical gas leak mishap.



“Spoke to the Chief Secretary & DGP of the state to take stock of the situation,” Reddy said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that the situation in Visakhapatnam is being closely monitored. He prayed for the safety and well-being of the people there.

“Spoke to officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” PM Modi tweeted.

At least eight people died and more than thousand people fell sick after inhaling poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang confirmed the toll at six. Unconfirmed reports say eight people have been killed in the mishap.

The incident happened at around 3 am at LG Polymers Ltd at Gopalapatnam, when people in the nearby colonies were fast asleep.

