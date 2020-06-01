Take parties, country into confidence over situation on China border, Cong tells govt

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops are in a stand-off. (AP)

The Congress on Monday asked the government to take political parties, country into confidence over restoration of the status quo ante on the border with China in Ladakh.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randep Surjewala also asked the government to come clean on the actual position in Ladakh on reports of Chinese intrusion across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“While Government has briefly commented upon resolving the crisis diplomatically, Modi Government must take all political parties and the country into confidence on restoring the status quo ante and protecting India’s territorial integrity,” Surjewala said.

Surjewala said there can be no compromise on India’s security and territorial integrity and posed a set of questions to the government on the situation at the border in Ladakh.

He questioned the “silence” of the government on the “brazen Chinese transgression” into Indian territory.

“Why did the Modi government not share the details of the situation with the country and the people on the situation of Line of Actual Control? ,“Surjewala asked.

For the past three weeks, Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. It has turned out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

On Sunday, the Indian Army dismissed a video purportedly showing a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh describing it as “malafide.”

The two-and-a-half minute long video ostensibly shows a brawl between Indian and Chinese troops on the banks of Pangong Tso (lake).

The Congress leader also expressed concern over issues raised by Nepal and hoped the government would find a lasting solution to it.