‘Talks need to be conducted from farmers’ perspective’: MoS Kailash Chaudhary

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Kailash Chaudhary on Sunday expressed hope that the next round of discussions with protesting farmers’ rights leaders will yield results.

“Problems can only be resolved by talking. I firmly believe talks scheduled on Dec 29 will resolve issues if they’re conducted from farmers’ perspective, not from the perspective of politicians who’re politicising the issue,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chaudhary’s words were similar to how several ministers and lawmakers have reacted to the ongoing protests by farmers at Delhi’s borders, which have now entered its 32nd day. Choudhary will most likely attend the meeting with Union minister of agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Prakash, union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

Other than Chaudhary, defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an event to celebrate three years of Jai Ram Thakur’s government in Himachal Pradesh also alleged that several political parties are politicising the issue and misleading farmers. Singh during his address also reiterated his previous appeal to farmers asking them to allow the implementation of the laws for a period of one year and seek changes if the laws do not prove to be beneficial.

BJP has also alleged that Congress is trying to mislead farmers because BJP had the willpower to implement the much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector. The ruling party also said that the reforms were promised in Congress’s 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto. The prime minister earlier this month had even told opposition leaders to take the credit of the benefits of farm laws while addressing a virtual event.

Farmers on Saturday proposed that the government discuss with their leaders the modalities of repealing the bills and give legal assurance that the system of procurement under MSP continues.

Along with farmers, several politicians continued to lash out at the Centre for not empathizing with farmers. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said BJP should not hurt sentiments of farmers by calling them unpatriotic. He said, “If the BJP cannot distinguish between anguished citizens fighting for their survival and terrorists, militants and hooligans, it should give up all pretence of being a people’s party.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also invited BJP leaders and union ministers to hold a debate highlighting the benefits of these new laws. He also said that these laws are intended to keep industrialists happy and the farmers of the nation in danger.