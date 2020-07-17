Sections
Home / India News / ‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh

‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh

The tension between India and China has been going on for months, but flared up after 20 army soldiers were killed in a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Ladakh on Friday morning, said that talks are underway to resolve the border dispute with China in Ladakh, but stopped short of giving any guarantees on the resolution. However, Singh underlined that not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world.

India and China have held many talks over the past few weeks, even activating the Special Representatives Group to resolve the issue.

“Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better,” said Singh.

On Thursday, reflecting on the disengagement process between the two armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the army said it is an “intricate process” and “requires constant verification”.



“The senior commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said yesterday.

The disengagement effort involves rival troops pulling back a specified distance from face-off sites, with further retreat taking place in phases as the plan progresses on a verifiable basis on the ground every 72 hours by both sides.

The government’s high-powered China Study Group (CSG) on Wednesday reviewed the latest developments in eastern Ladakh, with focus on the next stage of disengagement between the two sides.

The tension between the two countries has been going on for months, but flared up after 20 army soldiers were killed in a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15.

“Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet you all but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them,” added the minister.

Singh arrived in Leh as part of his two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will go to J&K on Saturday.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane are accompanying the defence minister.

Singh witnessed para dropping while interacting with the soldiers in Stakna.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 5, film continues to run in Japan
Jul 17, 2020 14:03 IST
Never Have I Ever, Extraction register strong viewership numbers on Netflix
Jul 17, 2020 13:59 IST
Hardik shares new family pic with wife Natasa and their many pets
Jul 17, 2020 13:56 IST
Here’s how painting develops children’s cognitive, artistic abilities
Jul 17, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.