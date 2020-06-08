Sections
Home / India News / ‘Talks with China positive, will continue’: Rajnath Singh

‘Talks with China positive, will continue’: Rajnath Singh

Addressing the BJP’s Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video link, the minister also said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that India’s pride is not affected as far as the situation along Indo-China border is concerned.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses 'Maharashtra Jan-Samvad' rally through video conferencing in New Delhi Monday. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India’s military and diplomatic levels talks with China have been positive and will continue.

Addressing the BJP’s Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video link, the minister also said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that India’s pride is not affected as far as the situation along Indo-China border is concerned.

“The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to resolve it as soon as possible,” Singh said.

“Talks with China are on at military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle,” he said.



“I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India’s pride and self-respect,” he said.

Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government’s clarification on what is happening at the India-China border.

“As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people,” the minister said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stop misleading people over prasad distribution: Capt to Akalis
Jun 08, 2020 22:58 IST
Residents in Ludhiana may face shortage of milk as milkmen announce strike from June 11
Jun 08, 2020 22:58 IST
Bengal extends lockdown restriction in containment zones till June 30
Jun 08, 2020 22:46 IST
Police destroy 1.3 lakh litres of illicit liquor in Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.