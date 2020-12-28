Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu allows bars attached to TASMAC to reopen

Tamil Nadu allows bars attached to TASMAC to reopen

The bars were closed in March owning to the Covid-19 pandemic but liquor sales were permitted from May across the state except in Chennai and adjoining Chengalpettu districts where there were a high number of positive coronavirus cases. The shops were permitted in the city from August onwards.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:08 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Liquor sales from TASMAC are a major source of revenue for Tamil Nadu’s exchequer which was Rs 31,158 crore during the financial year 2018-19. (HT PHOTO.)

Bars attached to the Tami Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) will reopen from Tuesday by adhering to Covid-19 precautions, according to a government order on Monday night.

Tamil Nadu issued a standard operating procedure with a list of precautionary measures including checking saturation levels using digital pulse oximeters at the bar entrance. Only 50% of the seating capacity has been allowed and masks and social distancing are mandated for employees and patrons.

Liquor sales from TASMAC are a major source of revenue for the state’s exchequer which was Rs 31,158 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

The bars were closed in March owning to the Covid-19 pandemic but liquor sales were permitted from May across the state except in Chennai and adjoining Chengalpettu districts where there were a high number of positive coronavirus cases. The shops were permitted in the city from August onwards.

Meanwhile, BJP workers belonging to the constituency of Chennai’s Harbour on Monday protested against the closure of a TASMAC shop in the neighbourhood. The workers alleged that the liquor shop was near a temple and hospital and it disturbed people. They were detained in a community hall for protesting without permission and violating Covid-19 norms and were let off later.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Farmers protesting in Delhi say they will attend the meeting with Centre
by Karn Pratap Singh
MC elections: More polling at rural booths in Ambala
by Bhavey Nagpal
Ludhiana’s booming economy descends into gloom
by Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Nitish became Bihar CM on NDA’s request: Sushil Modi
by Vijay Swaroop
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.