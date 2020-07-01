Tamil Nadu boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims

The incident occurred in stage 2 of Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite Power Plant. The injured were taken to the NLC Lignite Hospital. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister M Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant on Wednesday.

Rs 1 lakh has been announced as compensation for those who have sustained severe injuries while those with minor injuries will be provided with Rs 50,000.

At least six people were killed and 17 other got injured in the boiler explosion that took place in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day. The six men were aged between 25 and 42 years, according to an official cited by news agency PTI. The injured include employees who have sustained at least 40% burn injuries according to an initial assessment, the official said.

The incident occurred in stage 2 of Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite Power Plant. The injured were taken to the NLC Lignite Hospital.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed grief on the incident and assured all possible help to control the situation.

Shah said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is already on the spot to assist the relief work.

“Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to Chief Minister Office of TamilNadu (CMO) and assured all possible help. CISF is already on the spot to assist the relief work. Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured,” Shah said in a tweet.