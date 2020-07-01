Sections
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims

Tamil Nadu boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims

At least six people were killed and 17 other got injured in the boiler explosion that took place in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The incident occurred in stage 2 of Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite Power Plant. The injured were taken to the NLC Lignite Hospital. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister M Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant on Wednesday.

Rs 1 lakh has been announced as compensation for those who have sustained severe injuries while those with minor injuries will be provided with Rs 50,000.

At least six people were killed and 17 other got injured in the boiler explosion that took place in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day. The six men were aged between 25 and 42 years, according to an official cited by news agency PTI. The injured include employees who have sustained at least 40% burn injuries according to an initial assessment, the official said.

 



The incident occurred in stage 2 of Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite Power Plant. The injured were taken to the NLC Lignite Hospital.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed grief on the incident and assured all possible help to control the situation.

Shah said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is already on the spot to assist the relief work.

“Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to Chief Minister Office of TamilNadu (CMO) and assured all possible help. CISF is already on the spot to assist the relief work. Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured,” Shah said in a tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s new security law violates Hong Kong agreement, says UK’s foreign secretary
Jul 01, 2020 17:04 IST
Amul dedicates new doodle to India’s ban on Chinese apps
Jul 01, 2020 16:55 IST
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Jul 01, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Boiler explosion in Tamil Nadu claims 6 lives, CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation for kin of victims and all the latest news
Jul 01, 2020 16:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.