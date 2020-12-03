Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rains as cyclone Burevi closes in

A fisherman sits on the top of a boat after pulling it back to land as the cyclone Burevi is expected to near the coast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka December 2, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Several districts in south Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) with cyclonic storm Burevi brewing over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

At 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Burevi lay about 70 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 290 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 480 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast by midnight on Wednesday as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in its bulletin.

It would move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by Thursday afternoon and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari in the night and early Friday morning as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph. Its impact on south Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts is very likely to commence from Thursday forenoon initially over Ramanathapuram district and gradually towards Kanyakumari district.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 3; over south Kerala on December 3, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 4.