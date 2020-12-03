Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rains as cyclone Burevi closes in

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rains as cyclone Burevi closes in

Several districts in south Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) with cyclonic storm Burevi brewing over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 04:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A fisherman sits on the top of a boat after pulling it back to land as the cyclone Burevi is expected to near the coast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka December 2, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Several districts in south Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) with cyclonic storm Burevi brewing over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

At 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Burevi lay about 70 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 290 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 480 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast by midnight on Wednesday as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in its bulletin.

It would move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by Thursday afternoon and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari in the night and early Friday morning as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph. Its impact on south Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts is very likely to commence from Thursday forenoon initially over Ramanathapuram district and gradually towards Kanyakumari district.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 3; over south Kerala on December 3, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 4.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
Dec 03, 2020 04:02 IST
Farmers’ protest: Ministers in huddle, all eyes on key meet today
Dec 03, 2020 01:11 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 03, 2020 01:32 IST
India lost 118 billion work hours due to heat in ’19: Study
Dec 03, 2020 04:58 IST

latest news

Delhi HC to decide on issue of key tribunal’s chair
Dec 03, 2020 05:48 IST
CCTVs must in offices of CBI, ED, police stations: Supreme Court
Dec 03, 2020 05:24 IST
Scribe held on way to Hathras: ‘Shocking findings’ haveemerged during probe, UP govt tells apex court
Dec 03, 2020 05:19 IST
Sebi seeks clarity on BSE nod to Future, Reliance agreement
Dec 03, 2020 05:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.