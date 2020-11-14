Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisami announces aid of Rs 25 lakh each to fire officers who died in Madurai

Sections
Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palanisami (File photo for representation)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Saturday announced aid for fire department officers who lost their lives while trying to put out a fire in Madurai on Friday late night.

A massive fire broke out at a shop in the Navabhathkana area of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai last night where at least two fire officers lost their lives in the line of duty. Two personnel sustained injuries during fight fighting.

The chief minister on Saturday condoled the death of K Sivarajan and P Krishnamurthy and announced, “Rs 25 lakh each will be given to the families of fire officer Sivarajan and Krishnamurthy who died in the accident.”

One family member of the deceased officers will also be given a government job, the chief minister further said. The state government will also provide financial relief of Rs 3 lakh each to two injured fire officers. Praying for their speedy recovery, CM Edappadi Palanisami also said that he has directed the district administration to ensure high medical attention is given to them.

Accordign to police, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the old building, PTI reported. The building collapsed when Fire Service officers were trying to douse the blaze.

