Tamil Nadu crosses 1 lakh mark with fresh surge of 4,329 Covid-19 infections

With the Tamil Nadu government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested on Friday, pushing the count to 12,70,720. (ANI PHOTO.)

Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the one lakh mark in Covid-19 cases with the southern state recording a surge of 4,329 fresh infections and 64 deaths, pushing the death toll to 1,385.

With the addition of the new cases the state’s coronavirus tally now stands at 1,02,721, the health department said in its daily medical bulletin.

Out of the 4,329 new cases, 2,082 patients were from capital city Chennai alone and the number of positive cases in the city has touched 64,689.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the deadly pathogen has risen to 58,378, with 2,357 people being discharged from medical facilities on Friday.

With the Tamil Nadu government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested on Friday, pushing the count to 12,70,720.

According to the health department data, there are 42,955 active coronavirus cases in the state, including those in isolation wards. Sixty-five people who tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours have returned from various locations, according to the data.

Six of those who succumbed to the virus were without co-morbidities which include a 27-year-old man from Kancheepuram district. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet recorded a spike of 330 cases on Friday; Madurai detected 287 and Kancheepuram 121.

Of the total fatalities in the state, Chennai’s death toll is 996. As many as seven districts in Tamil Nadu have recorded a surge in the number of cases on Friday.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the country currently stands at 60.73 per cent, the Union health ministry said as the number of India’s coronavirus cases soared by over 20,000 in a single day for the first time, taking the country’s tally to 6,25,544, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities.

“Early detection and timely clinical management of coronavirus cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 Covid-19 patients having been cured, taking the total figure to 3,79,891,” the ministry said in a statement.