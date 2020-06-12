Tamil Nadu crosses 40,000 mark in Covid-19 infections; 18 more die

The total number of cases now stood at 40,698 and the deaths took the toll to 367, the health department said in a bulletin. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu crossed the 40,000 mark in the number of Covid-19 infections on Friday, with the state reporting a record high of 1,982 cases in a single day and 18 more people succumbing to the virus.

The number of those discharged also recorded a new high on Friday with 1,342 people getting cured from the virus cumulatively leading to 22,047 till date.

Chennai continued to lead in the number of people testing positive among districts by registering 1,477 more infections, totalling 28,924 so far, the bulletin said.