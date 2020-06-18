Sections
Tamil Nadu crosses 50,000-mark, Delhi records over 47,000 cases: Covid-19 state tally

Delhi stands at the third spot with over 47,102 cases followed by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. India’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday jumped to 366,946 with the death toll mounting to 12,237.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Relatives and medical workers in PPE coveralls transfer the body of a person who died of the coronavirus from an ambulance, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

After Maharashtra, which has reported over one lakh coronavirus cases till date, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the country with its Covid-19 tally crossing the 50,000-mark on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the statewise numbers

Worst-hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 116,752 on Thursday. As many as 5,651 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 59,166 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu



Covid-19 cases have jumped to 50,193 in the southern state. Five hundred and seventy-six people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 27,624 people have recovered.



Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 47,102 on Thursday, 17,457 patients have recovered here while 1,904 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 25,093 on Thursday. The state has seen 17,430 people recover from coronavirus while 1,560 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 14,598 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,904 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 435

Rising numbers

Madhya Pradesh saw its Covid-19 tally jump to 11,244 on Thursday while in Rajasthan Covid-19 cases have increased to 13,542.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have zoomed to 12,300. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 6,942 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,071 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported 7,734 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has 5,675 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 5,400-mark. Haryana has seen more than 8,832 Covid-19 cases. In Odisha, cases stand at 4,338 while Assam has reported 4,605 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3,400-mark.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.

