Tamil Nadu declares curbs in Madurai from June 24 to 30

The state government said that there will be complete lockdown in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai east and Madurai west and Thiruparankundram from June 24 to June 30.

The state reported 2,710 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths on Monday taking the total number of cases to 62,087 and death toll to 794. The number of active cases stands at 27,178.

Meanwhile, a new quarantine strategy confining to homes an estimated 7-8 lakh people is expected to cut down chances of transmission of the coronavirus in Chennai, witnessing unabated spike in cases on a daily basis, according to a top official of the city civic body.

Apart from the containment measures, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was also ramping up capacity of the Covid Care centres, adding over 7,000 beds, its Commissioner G Prakash said.