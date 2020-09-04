9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:11 IST
At least nine people were killed and five others injured after an explosion in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore on Friday.
The factory is located in Kattumannarkoil area of Cuddalore district, 190km away from state capital Chennai.
According to a report by PTI, the blast has completely damaged the building.
