Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19; negative certificate mandatory

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed Jallikattu celebrations in the state amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). As per the advisory, the event will held with 50% audience. While for participants, negative certificate for Covid-19 is mandatory.

Jallikattu is a custom practiced where cattle stock are worshipped, during the Pongal festival, primarily in Tamil Nadu. It is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd of people. The participants are supposed to take control of the bull by holding its hump for as long as they can.

The festival is celebrated on Mattu Pongal, the third day of the harvest festival.

The bull species called Bos indicus, or humped cattle, is specifically bred for Jallikatu. The bulls that do well at the event are used latter for breeding.