Tamil Nadu issues additional guidelines for domestic air travellers including 14-day quarantine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The ministry of civil aviation has also issued instructions to be followed by passengers and major stakeholders, including airport operators, for compliance. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Tamil Nadu has come up with additional guidelines for people who plan to fly down to the state from Monday onwards when flight services stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic will resume after two months.

This comes after Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had written to aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to avoid domestic flights into the state till May 31.

The state’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be in addition to the instructions of the civil aviation ministry and include a 14-day home quarantine for asymptomatic fliers and institutional isolation for those without facilities for home quarantine.

All domestic air travellers coming into Tamil Nadu will also have to register themselves on the TNePass portal, the state government said, according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka, Punjab, and Kerala have decided on a 14-day quarantine for domestic passengers, with variations.

Karnataka’s is restricted to travellers from areas with a high incidence such as Delhi; Punjab and Kerala have mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the state on any means of transport.

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are also considering quarantines.

Following are the guidelines issued for domestic air travellers coming to Tamil Nadu:

1. It is mandatory for all the domestic air travellers flying into Tamil Nadu to register their details online in TNePass Portal. After obtaining the flight tickets, the travellers shall register their details TNe-pass portal following the link https://tnepass.tnega.org duly selecting the airport of arrival in Tamil Nadu.

[in TN epass portal select Flight Train registration, fill in their details and Submit)

2. The passenger while applying for TN epass shall give the declaration to the following effect, for getting TN epass:

* I/We am/are not residing in any containment zone

* I/We am/are not suffering from any fever cough any respiratory distress.

* I/We am/are not under quarantine.

* If I/We develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms we shall contact the concerned health authorities immediately.

* I/We have not tested COVID-19 positive in last two months.

* I/We am/are eligible to travel as per the extant norms.

* I/We make my mobile number/contact details available to the TN epass.

* I/We understand that if I/We undertake the air journey on false information, without meeting the eligibility criteria, I/We would be liable to penal action.

* I/We undertake to adhere to the health protocol and quarantine norms prescribed by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

3. If more than one person travels in a group, the details of all persons shall be entered using the add family member option in the TNePass Portal.

4. Travel permit will be issued with a QR Code in the registered mobile number email.

5. The airline staff shall insist on the details of entry pass obtained from IN e pass before issuing the boarding pass. A separate request has been made to the airlines and operators Regarding this.

6. Travellers can use own vehicle or rented vehicle for travel from the airport to their home. The vehicle number must be indicated in the portal

7. Travellers on arrival in Tamil Nadu airport shall show the registration of TN e-Pass at the registration desk at the airport. Passengers who are without an entry in TN ePass will not be permitted to move out without making entry.

District Collectors shall make available necessary infrastructure in the exit gates of airports to check and take followup action on this.

8. After undergoing medical screening for any symptoms of Covid-19, asymptomatic persons shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Travellers who register for institutional quarantine shall be sent for institutional quarantine (government or paid facility)

9. All persons entering the State shall remain under home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. However, if the individual does not have facilities for home quarantine, he will be sent to institutional quarantine. He should indicate the same in the TNePass portal.

10. Pick up vehicles for arriving passengers will be permitted to enter Airport with one person (excluding driver of the vehicle) at a designated place subject to social distancing norms. If the persons who pick up the passenger comes into physical contact with the traveller, they shall also remain under Home Quarantine for 14 days.

Infrastructure requirements at entry airports:

a) Temperature checking must be carried out with Infrared thermometer

b) There should be a proper queue system to reach the desks.

e) All luggage should be disinfected by the airport authorities

d) All the officials who directly deal with passengers shall use PPES, masks and protective gear

e) All symptomatic passengers to be sent to Isolation facilities in a designated ambulance

f) Staff must be exclusively posted for a period of two weeks for Airport surveillance and they must undergo two weeks home quarantine upon finishing duties

g) Any COVID 19 related symptoms in health staff must be promptly reported to state and they must be tested with RT PCR

h) All staff who are directly dealing with passengers shall use PPE/Masks

i) Passengers must be made to walk to the health desks in a group of 20 maintaining proper social distancing

j) Wheel Chair facility be made available for the needy.

k) Public address systems to Airports may be used for informing the passengers of the details.

l) Airport staff shall follow all the Covid-19 protocol

Procedure for going out of Tamil Nadu:

All domestic air travellers shall undergo medical screening as stipulated by Airport Authority and persons with symptoms will be sent to a health facility for testing and treatment.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to board the flight.