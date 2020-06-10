Tamil Nadu lawmaker, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies due to Covid-19

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hinustan Times New Delhi

File photo of J Anbazhagan, DMK MLA, who died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

DMK lawmaker J Anbazhagan died of Covid-19 in a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning, his 62nd birthday.

The Chepauk- Triplicane MLA was being treated for the coronavirus disease and his condition had turned critical on Monday, according to the doctors treating him.

Considered close to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Anbazhagan was the party’s Chennai west district secretary.

He had complained of acute respiratory distress on June 2 and had tested positive for coronavirus after being hospitalised, according to news agency PTI.

He is the first legislator to die of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is the second-most affected state in the country after Maharashtra with 34,914 Covid-19 cases reported till Tuesday. These include 16,282 active cases and 307 deaths from the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)