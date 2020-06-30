Tamil Nadu posts 3,943 Covid-19 cases for two straight days, recovery rate at 55.5 %

Sections
Tamil Nadu has registered high number of coronavirus cases for the last two weeks with an increasing trend in fresh infections.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay,

Health workers wearing protective gear check the temperature of a woman during a door-to-door verification of people in Chennai. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu has reported 3,943 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday-- same as Monday—to take the total number of coronavirus infections in the state to 90,167 including 1,201 deaths, 60 of those casualties were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. However, the number of current active cases--38,889-- in the state is less than the number of people cured--50,074-- of the disease.

Tamil Nadu had reported 3,949 new Covid cases on Monday too. The number of deaths reported on Monday stood at 62, two more than the number of casualties reported today. The number of new infections in Tamil Nadu has been on a rise for the past two weeks.

Tami Nadu is one of the two worst affected states in the country after Maharashtra and a worried state government on Monday extended the lockdown till July 31 to aid in the containment efforts. The complete lockdown in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur was also extended till July 5.

In order to break the chain of virus transmissions, the government has clamped a hard weekly lockdown in entire state to be implemented on all the four Sundays in July. Only health care services, including pharmacies and hospitals, will be allowed to function on these four days.



The extension of the lockdown also means that Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and the current restrictions will remain in force in the rest of the state till July 31.

Also Read: India records 18,522 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 5.66 lakh

The state government has also decided to restrict private bus transport services between July 1 and 15. For travel within a district, e-pass will not be needed though it was necessary for inter-district and inter-state travel, an official release here said.

Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

Worship would however be allowed in villages by following norms, including social distancing.

