Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new Covid cases, state tally past 1.26 lakh mark

Tamil Nadu has reported 4,231 new cases of Covid 19 infections on Thursday apart from 65 deaths caused by the disease. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 1,26,581 including 46,652 active cases and 1,765 deaths, according to data released by the state health department.

The numbers recorded over the last 24 hours, released on Thursday, are substantially higher than 3,756 new Covid-19 cases reported in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon.

However, the number of casualties reported on Wednesday--64—was comparable to the 65 deaths reported on Thursday.

According to the data, the doubling time of coronavirus cases in Chennai had improved to 25.42 days as of Tuesday from 18 days on June 28, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

A Central team of officials led by additional secretary from the Union ministry of health, Arti Ahuja, is in the state for the assessment of state’s Covid-19 containment strategy’s success on the ground. The team will carry out inspections and hold meetings with state authorities, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the central team monitored the pandemic situation in Chennai, where the total registered Covid cases are nearing the 75,000 mark and continues to be Tamil Nadu’s worst affected district. It had recorded 1,261 new cases on Wednesday followed by 379 cases in Madurai and 300 and 273 fresh positive cases from nearby areas of Tiruvallur and Chengelpet respectively, said a health department release.

The Central team, which includes Rajendra Ratnoo, government of India’s monitoring officer for Tamil Nadu, visited the exclusive Covid-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar estate in Chennai. The five-member team later held discussions with the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash and other officials.

Chennai had posted 1,203 cases on Tuesday and 1,747 infections on Monday.

The number of government labs conducting Covid 19 tests has gone up to 52 from 50. The two new labs authorized to carry out confirmatory virus examination, have been approved at Harur and Erode. In private sector, there are 46 labs and in total, the state has 98 testing centres.