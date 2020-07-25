Sections
Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh-mark with 6,988 new cases

The number of those discharged in Tamil Nadu on Saturday after recovery was 7,758, taking the recoveries to 1,51,055, a health department bulletin said.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Chennai

Health workers in Tamil Nadu have tested 64,315 samples for Covid-19, pushing the aggregate to 22,87,334 so far. (AP )

Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim milestone of two lakh coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 2,06,737.

The death toll climbed to 3,409 with 89 fatalities.

The number of those discharged today after recovery was 7,758, taking the recoveries to 1,51,055, a health department bulletin said.

Continuing with the aggressive testing, health workers tested 64,315 samples,pushing the aggregate to 22,87,334.



Chennai reported 1,329 new cases, and the state capital’s tally stood at 93,537.

