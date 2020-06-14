Tamil Nadu, second worst-hit state nears 45,000-mark with1,974 new Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu’s health workers were tirelessly working to handle the pandemic and any criticism, especially from political parties, was unfair, the minister said. (ANI PHOTO.)

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 1,974 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths taking the total case count of the state close to the 45,000-mark to touch 44,661, the state health department said.

The death toll in Tamil Nadu rose to 435, with the addition of the 38 latest fatalities due to the infectious coronavirus disease. On Saturday, the state had recorded the highest single-day spike in its Covid-19 tally with 1,989 positive cases.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic reporting a large number of Covid-19 positive patients, preceded only by Maharashtra which has over 1 lakh coronavirus cases.

The state currently, has 19,676 active cases and 24,547 patients have recovered and been discharged till date.

In the last 24 hours, at least 1,138 Covid-19 positive patients were cured and discharged from hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Sunday said people suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure should keep their parameters under control and take proper medication.

His statement comes amidst a sharp spike in the death of many of those affected with coronavirus and also suffering from co-morbidities like diabetes mellitus and hypertension among others.

“We are repeatedly insisting on keeping co-morbidity, especially for the aged under check... please keep diabetes under control. Those with diabetes and blood pressure should take proper medication. Take your medicines properly. When you keep these under check you can come out of it,” he said, apparently referring to the highly infectious Covid-19 disease.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment, the minister said that doctors have successfully treated patients of various age groups, from a newborn to a nonagenarian.

Tamil Nadu’s health workers were tirelessly working to handle the pandemic and any criticism, especially from political parties, was unfair, the minister said.