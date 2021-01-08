Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath’s office faces sealing for violating rules

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath’s office faces sealing for violating rules

TNTJ, an Islamic organisation founded in 2004, said they have been paying Rs4 lakh rent annually for 12 years to the government-appointed custodian of the property

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:38 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Representational image. (Reuters)

Authorities were due to resume the process for sealing a building in Chennai on Friday as the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) has been using for its activities even as it was meant to run a lungi unit. They had taken police protection to seal the building on Wednesday but the operation was suspended after TNTJ protested saying it was not served any notice.

TNTJ, an Islamic organisation founded in 2004, said they have been paying Rs4 lakh rent annually for 12 years to the government-appointed custodian of the property.

The Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), which is empowered to appropriate properties of Pakistani nationals in India, took over the building after its owner, Tuba Khaleeli, settled in Pakistan in the 1960s.

Also Read: Wilson murder case: NIA arrests accused man from Chennai airport

I Ansari, the group’s state secretary, said TNTJ’s former general sectary R Rehamatullah runs a wholesale lungi business from the building. “...social welfare activities of TNTJ have also been on-going for 12 years. All the rental bills are in his name and we have been ready to purchase this after the 2017 amendment (to the Enemy Property Act, 1968). So how can they suddenly come to seal the building with no notice or prior information? We are readying our legal recourse.”

A CEPI official said issuing notices is not part of their procedures. “They [TNTJ] asked for two days... we agreed and that will serve as the notice period. Following that we will seal the building because they have violated the rules.”

The Centre in January last year formed a panel to monitor the sale of enemy properties.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Man held with pistols, cartridges hidden in car in Delhi
by Karn Pratap Singh
Leicester’s Vardy, Maddison expected to miss FA Cup tie at Stoke
by Reuters
Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot
by HT Entertainment Desk
PFA reminds players to maintain distance when celebrating goals
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.