Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Targets for Covid-19 vaccine identified by scientists

Targets for Covid-19 vaccine identified by scientists

The researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in the US employed the same approach used to elicit an immune response against cancer cells to stimulate an immune response against the novel coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an urgent need for the development of a safe and effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease, the researchers said. (Bloomberg)

Scientists have identified regions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 to target with a vaccine, by harnessing tools used for the development of cancer immunotherapies.

The researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in the US employed the same approach used to elicit an immune response against cancer cells to stimulate an immune response against the novel coronavirus.

Using this strategy, the researchers believe a resulting vaccine would provide protection across the human population and drive a long-term immune response.

“In many ways, cancer behaves like a virus, so our team decided to use the tools we developed to identify unique aspects of childhood cancers that can be targeted with immunotherapies and apply those same tools to identify the right protein sequences to target in SARS-CoV-2,” said John M Maris, a pediatric oncologist at CHOP, and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.



“We think our approach provides a roadmap for a vaccine that would be both safe and effective and could be produced at scale,” said Maris, senior author of the research published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an urgent need for the development of a safe and effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease, the researchers said.

An optimally designed vaccine maximises a long-lasting immune response, while minimising adverse reactions, autoimmunity, or disease exacerbation, they said.

To increase the likelihood that a vaccine is both safe and effective, the research team prioritised parameters in identifying regions of the virus to target.

The researchers looked for regions that would stimulate a memory T-cell response that, when paired with the right B cells, would drive memory B cell formation and provide lasting immunity and do so across the majority of human genomes.

They targeted regions of SARS-CoV-2 that are present across multiple related coronaviruses, as well as new mutations that increase infectivity, while also ensuring that those regions were as dissimilar as possible from sequences naturally occurring in humans to maximize safety.

The researchers propose a list of 65 peptide sequences that, when targeted, offer the greatest probability of providing population-scale immunity.

The team will now test various combinations of a dozen or so of these sequences in mouse models to assess their safety and effectiveness.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Injured langur sits patiently on hospital steps, gets helped by staff. Watch
Jun 09, 2020 20:39 IST
PM Modi discusses Covid-19 pandemic with Philippines president
Jun 09, 2020 20:37 IST
Mars image reminds Zomato of this delicious drink. Can you see it too?
Jun 09, 2020 20:36 IST
NHAI serves agreement termination notice to Reliance infra for incomplete Pune-Satara road project
Jun 09, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.