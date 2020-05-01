Taxis, app-based cabs to ply with limited passengers in orange zones during lockdown 3.0

Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers in orange zones, the MHA statement said. (HT PHOTO.)

Taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted to operate with the driver and two passengers only in orange zones which have fewer number of Covid-19 cases, in addition to the activities permitted in red zones during the nationwide lockdown 3.0, a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday.

“In Orange Zones, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers,” the statement read.

The Centre on Friday extended the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus for another two weeks. The earlier lockdown was set to end this Sunday on May 3.

The MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate activities during the extended lockdown, based on Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

According to the new guidelines by the home ministry, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during the lockdown. Any movement of people by air, rail and road will be allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the MHA during lockdown.

Continuing with some of the curbs placed on citizens earlier, all religious places and places of worship will remain shut during this period.

To maximize the gains garnered during the earlier duration of lockdown in restricting the spread of the highly infectious disease, all such places where people can converge

such as cinema halls, malls, gyms and places of political, cultural gatherings will remain shut, according to the MHA statement.

Educational, training, coaching institutions and hospitality services including hotels and restaurants will also remain closed irrespective of zones till the extended lockdown is in place.