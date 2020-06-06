Sections
Home / India News / TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him

TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him

TDP leader AV Subba Reddy said the Kapada police have informed him that party colleague Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav Ram conspired to kill him.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:03 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The TDP leader, once a close associate of Akhila’s father and former MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, said Akhila has been targeting him ever since her father died in 2018. (File photo of AV Subba Reddy @AVSubbaReddy9)

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district AV Subba Reddy on Saturday alleged that his party colleague and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya had conspired to kill him by engaging hired assassins in March.

Reddy, as informed by the Kadapa Police, told reporters in Hyderabad that Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav Ram had given Rs 50 lakh as supari (fee) for eliminating him.

On March 23, the Chinna Chowk police in Kadapa town arrested three persons and seized a pistol and cash worth Rs 3.50 lakh from them. During interrogation, they reportedly told the police that they had taken Rs 50 lakh as “supari” from Bhargav Ram for killing Subba Reddy, who was in Hyderabad.

“The police said the money was handed over to them allegedly by the personal assistant of Akhila Priya. The police later arrested her PA as well,” Subba Reddy said.



The TDP leader, once a close associate of Akhila’s father and former MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, said Akhila has been targeting him ever since her father died in 2018.

Recounting the old association, Reddy said he had saved Akhila’s father from being attacked by his rivals with bombs. “Everybody knows what my political history is in Allagadda...I don’t understand why Akhila, who grew up like my daughter, wanted to eliminate me,” he said.

The senior leader appealed to the TDP leadership to rethink Akhila’s role in the party.

Akhila accused Subba Reddy of making baseless allegations and suspected it was being done at the behest of the YSR Congress Party.

“The police have included my name and that of my husband as A-4 and A-5. Law will take its own course. Why should Subba Reddy jump to the conclusion that I had planned to eliminate him? Does it not amount to influencing the police investigation?” she asked.

