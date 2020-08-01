Sections
Home / India News / Team of 88 Jaipur cops sent to Jaisalmer hotel to guard Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot

Team of 88 Jaipur cops sent to Jaisalmer hotel to guard Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot

The Congress on Friday shifted legislators loyal to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to a luxury hotel near Jaisalmer, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to poach its MLAs.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:12 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan Congress MLAs at Jaipur Airport on their way to Jaisalmer amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. (PTI PHOTO.)

A team of 88 policemen from Jaipur city police including three IPS, nine RPS (state services) officers and 17 inspectors who were sent to Jaisalmer yesterday are looking after the security of the hotel, where the Congress MLAs are staying.

The Congress on Friday shifted legislators loyal to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to a luxury hotel near Jaisalmer, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to poach its MLAs.

“The team of police officials from the city includes Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash, deputy commissioner of police, North, Rajeev Pachar, additional deputy commissioners of police Sunita Sharma, Satveer Singh and Rajendra Prasad; assistant commissioners of police Shankar Lal Chaba, Ranveer Singh and Vikram Singh, 17 inspectors and other subordinates have been sent to Jaisalmer,” a top police official said.

The official added that the city police team had been sent to ensure that they along with Jaisalmer and Jodhpur range police ensure that there were no loopholes in the security of the legislators staying in the hotel.



“A 360 degree multi-level security system has been established in the outer and inner periphery of the hotel. Barricading has been done in multiple areas of Jaisalmer especially connecting Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer,” the official said.

The legislators had been camping in a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur since July 13 in the aftermath of a rebellion by now-dismissed deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who has the support of 18 Congress MLAs in the 200-member House.

“The government needs to be saved as you can see the way the Centre and its departments are after us. The pressure will be less there [Jaisalmer]. Most of the ministers and I will stay here and the rest will keep coming. There will be no compromise on governance,” chief minister Gehlot said before boarding his flight to Jaisalmer.

BJP state president Satish Poonia wondered if the Congress MLAs would cross over to Pakistan next. “The CM talks of democracy and the Constitution, but if there is unity, why are the MLAs being shifted? The CM should run the government from the secretariat, and not from hotels,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 8,000 North MCD teachers, unpaid since May, threaten strike from Aug 16
Aug 01, 2020 23:39 IST
Second phase of mock tests begin at DU ahead of open-book exam
Aug 01, 2020 23:38 IST
Bihar reports highest spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,521 new patients, scales up testing
Aug 01, 2020 23:37 IST
Clear your municipal dues before planning to sell property in Haryana
Aug 01, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.