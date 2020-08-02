Sections
Home / India News / Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa images to show it moved a few metres

Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa images to show it moved a few metres

Scientists lost contact with Vikram lander onboard Chandrayaan 2 less than two minutes before it was supposed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface last year.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 08:47 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The images tweeted by Chennai techie to claim that Chandrayaan 2 rover is intact. (Twitter/@Ramanean)

A techie from Chennai has claimed that the rover onboard Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) moon mission, is present on the lunar surface and has even moved a few metres.

The Chandrayaan 2 was India’s second mission to the moon which was sent to the space last year. It had a lander Vikram and a rover named Pragyan, which translates to wisdom in Sanskrit.

The techie Shanmuga Subramanian has posted a series of images on Twitter which he claims show Pragyan is intact and “has rolled out few metres from the skeleton Vikram lander whose payloads got disintegrated due to rough landing”.

 



Subramanian had earlier identified Vikram’s debris using Nasa’s images. And he has used the US space agency’s images this time too to back his claim.

“1.Debris I found was of Langumir probe from the Vikram lander. 2. Debris NASA found might be from other payloads, antenna, retro braking engines, solar panels on side etc. 3. Rover has rolled out from lander & has actually travelled few metres from the surface,” he said in one of his tweets.

 

Subramanian said that it was difficult to detect the rover because it is present on the South Pole of the moon, which is “not always well lit”. And that is the reason, the techie says, it was not detected in Nasa flyby on November 11.

He further tweeted: “Update: It seems the commands were sent to lander blindly for days & there is a distinct possibility that lander could have received commands and relayed it to the rover.. but lander was not able to communicate it back to the earth.”

Scientists lost contact with the Vikram lander less than two minutes before it was supposed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Vikram lander was trying to make history by making India the first country to “soft land” on the South Pole of the moon. Scientists believe there could be water ice on the moon’s South Pole.

Pragyan was expected to examine the surface of the moon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

His Airness and Little Master: Conquering bull, humble god
Aug 02, 2020 08:59 IST
Kareena shares throwback from photoshoot when Taimur was ‘in my tummy’
Aug 02, 2020 08:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Political parties in Bihar urge EC to postpone state polls due to floods, Covid-19 and all the latest news
Aug 02, 2020 08:57 IST
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Aug 5 Ram temple bhoomi pujan, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
Aug 02, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.