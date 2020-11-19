Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Setting pace for other sectors to evolve’: PM Modi address Bengaluru Technology Summit 2020

‘Setting pace for other sectors to evolve’: PM Modi address Bengaluru Technology Summit 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020. During the virtual inauguration, PM Modi highlighted the impact of the...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020. During the virtual inauguration, PM Modi highlighted the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the technology sector and lauded the industry, saying it “recognised great opportunities that came with the pandemic. The Prime Minister said the sector realised “it was not the end of the road”.

“Technology is setting the pace for other sectors to evolve,” PM Modi also said.

Follow highlights from his address here:

1. “We launched Digital India 5 years back. Today, I am glad to say that Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular government initiative. Digital India has become a way of life. Particularly, for the poor, marginalised and for those in the government.”

2. “Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions. It has made technology a key part of all schemes. Our governance model is technology first.”



3. “Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India’s poor received proper and quick assistance.”

4. “Achievements of the industrial era are in the rearview mirror, and now, we are in the middle of the information era. Future is coming sooner than anticipated In the industrial era, change was linear. But in the information era, change is disruptive.”

5. “India as a country is uniquely positioned for leap ahead in the information era, we have best minds and big market.”

6. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of tech adaptation would not have been possible in decade, but it happend in juts few months months. Work form anywhere have become norm, and it is going to stay.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Nov 19, 2020 11:42 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Nov 19, 2020 11:52 IST
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Nov 19, 2020 11:47 IST

latest news

Osaka’s personal apparel collection underscores star power
Nov 19, 2020 12:24 IST
Covid-19 and Guillain Barre Syndrome: Relation, causes and symptoms
Nov 19, 2020 12:22 IST
Galgotias University breaks placement records despite the Covid19 pandemic
Nov 19, 2020 12:20 IST
India uniquely poised to leap ahead in information era: PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Nov 19, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.