Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Teen attempts self-immolation after sexual abuse, dies a week later

Teen attempts self-immolation after sexual abuse, dies a week later

The accused, a leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India in Idukki, is in police custody

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Police said the Dalit girl was sexually assaulted several times by the accused who pretended to be in love. (HT representative photo)

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused and then resorted to self immolation died in the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital on Saturday after battling for life for a week.

The accused, a leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India in Idukki, is in police custody. The DFYI had expelled him from the party after the incident came to light.

Police said the Dalit girl was sexually assaulted several times by the accused who pretended to be in love. She had set herself on fire on October 24 after pouring kerosene, said police. The girl suffered 60 per cent burns, and was later moved to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Police said the accused, also an auto driver, befriended her and sexually abused her several times promising to marry her. When her parents filed a police complaint he allegedly threatened and forced them to withdraw the complaint. Police said more charges will be slapped on him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Oct 31, 2020 22:03 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Holder brings SRH close to win
Oct 31, 2020 22:43 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST

latest news

From Goa casino to elephant safari at Kaziranga: What all is opening for tourists from November 1
Oct 31, 2020 22:40 IST
Art versus administration in the tricity
Oct 31, 2020 22:37 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Holder brings SRH close to win
Oct 31, 2020 22:43 IST
Guest Column: In Covid times, weddings can be simple but joyful
Oct 31, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.