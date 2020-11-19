Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Teen killed after touching live wire in Tamil Nadu while trying to take selfie

Teen killed after touching live wire in Tamil Nadu while trying to take selfie

The boy, who had accompanied his father, climbed on the train on a different platform, ignorant of the high tension wire running above, to click a picture of his self.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Tirunelveli

According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector. (File photo)

Tragedy stuck a teen here on Thursday when he was electrocuted after climbing atop a goods train to click a selfie, police said.

According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector who was inspecting food grains transported here by a goods train at the railway junction here.

The boy, who had accompanied his father, climbed on the train on a different platform, ignorant of the high tension wire running above, to click a picture of his self.

He came in contact with the live wire with 25,000 volts and died instantly, police said.

His body was sent for a post mortem.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Nov 19, 2020 18:24 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
Nov 19, 2020 17:18 IST
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Nov 19, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee donate plasma for Covid-19 patients
Nov 19, 2020 18:19 IST
Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 shows Europe’s businesses are learning to adapt
Nov 19, 2020 18:18 IST
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Nov 19, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Leadership Summit 2020 Day 1: Full Coverage
Nov 19, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.