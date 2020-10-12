Teen raped on campus while UP civil services exam was underway; 8 arrested

The principal of the college said the accused were second year students and that the institute was cooperating with the police in establishing the identity of other students involved in the incident. (File Photo @jhansipolice)

A 17-year-old girl was raped on Sunday allegedly by a student of a Jhansi college inside the campus while Uttar Pradesh provincial civil services (PCS) preliminary exam 2020 was underway, police said.

The girl, a class 10 student, alleged in her complaint that around a dozen students of the college forcibly took her inside the campus where one of them outraged her modesty while others made an objectionable video and robbed her of Rs 2,000. She further alleged that they even thrashed the boy she had gone to meet. She also alleged that the students also threatened her that they will make the video viral if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Dinesh Kumar P, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jhansi, said eight students, including two main accused Rohit Saini and Bharat Kushwaha, were arrested in connection with the incident. Further investigations were on and if names of any other students surfaced in the crime, action will be taken against them too, the SSP added.

The victim’s presence inside the exam centre is still being investigated. She alleges she was forced in from a gate that was unguarded. The center had just one guard and he was involved with the exam process.

“Some police personnel heard the cries of the girl and took her to the Sipri Bazaar police station where she narrated her ordeal to the police. She identified one of the accused as Bharat,” the SSP said.

“The police have registered an FIR under various Sections 376D [charge convict with gang rape], 395 [dacoity], 386 [extortion], 323 [causing hurt] and 120B [criminal conspiracy] of Indian Penal Code and section 66D of the IT Act and section 3/4 of POCSO Act in which Rohit Saini and Bharat Kushwaha were named. Apart from the named accused, the police have also arrested Shailendra Nath Pathak, Mayank Shivhare, Vipin Tiwari, Monu Parya, Dharmendra Sen and Sanjay Kushwaha,” the SSP added.

Meanwhile, the girl was sent for a medical examination, he said.

District magistrate, Jhansi, Andhra Vamsi said directions had been issued to Sipri Bazaar police to file charge sheet at the earliest and that the case be tried in a fast-track court. He also said psychological help had been arranged for the victim to help her overcome the trauma.

The principal of the college said the accused were second year students and that the institute was cooperating with the police in establishing the identity of other students involved in the incident.