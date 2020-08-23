Sections
Teen takes his life after killing sibling over petty issue

The duo returned from work late in the night in an inebriated state and argued against having egg for dinner.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Image for representation.

A teenager first allegedly killed his elder brother in a scuffle over egg consumption and then took his life by jumping before a running train in Pantarwa village under Dhumanganj area of Prayagraj. The incident took place late on Saturday night, the police said. Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said other villagers told them that the two brothers used to quarrel over petty issues quite often.

Reports said one Ramesh Chand’s sons Chhotu, 18, and Jitendra, 25, worked as labourers. The duo returned from work late in the night in an inebriated state and argued against having egg for dinner.

In a fit of rage, Chhotu attacked Jitendra with a heavy object on his head. Chhotu got frightened when Jitendra started bleeding profusely and collapsed. He rushed towards the railway tracks in the village and jumped before an approaching train. Meanwhile, Jitendra also succumbed to his injuries.

Villagers rushed to the scene on hearing cries of the other members of the family and informed the police. A case was registered under relevant sections, SP (city) said, adding that the post-mortem reports were awaited.



