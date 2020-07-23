Sections
Home / India News / Teenaged fan of Sushant Singh allegedly dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

Teenaged fan of Sushant Singh allegedly dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

The family said the girl was a seventh standard student and was a big fan of Sushant Singh.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:56 IST

By Ritesh Mishra| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Himndustan Times Raipur

Police said the teenager’s parents had gone out and she was alone at home. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A 13-year-old girl who is said to have been depressed over the death of actor Sushant Singh allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgargh’s Durg district on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The family said the girl was a seventh standard student and was a big fan of Sushant Singh who dies last month.

Trinath Tripathi, Station House Officer (SHO), Bhilai Nagar police station said the girl’s parents were not at home when the incident took place.

“When her parents returned, they found the door was locked from inside. The father entered the house from the backyard and found his daughter hanging from the ceiling,” Tiwari said.



Durg’s Superintendent of Police, Prashant Thakur said police have found a suicide note.

“We have recovered a suicide note purportedly written by her that said that she was ending her life because she did that actor Sushant has left the world. We are investigating the case from all angles and matching the handwriting of the girl.”

The teenager’s father told local media that she was a fan of Sushant Singh and was depressed after his death and was continuously watching his videos and songs of his movies.

A case has been registered and the body was sent postmortem.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fasting diet, hormone therapy may help cure breast cancer: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:10 IST
Bodyguard of additional district judge commits suicide at Khagaria police lines in Bihar
Jul 23, 2020 15:09 IST
Swara says Kangana must seek justice for Sushant, not deride everyone else
Jul 23, 2020 15:09 IST
This is how a hungry baby rhino lets his keeper know he needs food. Watch
Jul 23, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.